Tamil Nadu authorities to begin forensic investigation for Tata Electronics plant fire incident

Authorities are set to start a forensic investigation into the fire that broke out on Saturday, September 28, at Tata Electronics' Hosur factory in Tamil Nadu, which makes components for Apple iPhone, reported the news agency Reuters quoting a state official on Sunday, September 29.

The factory has a weekly holiday on Sundayand is unlikely to receive state permission to resume production by Monday, the agency reported, quoting two people aware of the development.

Tata Electronics, and Apple both did not respond to the agency's queries for comment outside of business hours. Tata Electronics said earlier that the company was investigating the cause and would take steps to safeguard employees and other stakeholders, reported the agency.

The fire incident is the latest development to affect Apple's India suppliers, at a time when the smartphone maker is diversifying its supply chain beyond China, it sees India as a growth market, as per the report.

What happened at the Hosur plant? The fire at the Hosur plant originated from an area used to store chemicals, a fire official told the agency.

The fire which ignited on September 28, has been “completely put out,” and fumes have stopped, according to K.M.Sarayu, a district administrative official, quoted in the agency report.

Two workers from the plant who were hospitalised are expected to be discharged on Sunday, said Sarayu cited in the report. “We can now go in to investigate,” she said, stating that a forensic team from Chennai has been dispatched to the location for the same, according to the agency report.

It remains not clear whether the fire incident affected surrounding buildings, one of which was poised to start assembling iPhones by the end of the year, as per the report.

Police officials at the location told the news agency PTI that there were no casualties nor was anyone injured due to the incident, Mint reported earlier, quoting the agency report.