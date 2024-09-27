Authum Investment & Mahi Madhusudan Kela to acquire ₹846.60 crore stake in Yellow Diamond-maker Prataap Snacks

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Limited and investor Mahi Madhusudan Kela is set to buy a significant stake in Prataap Snacks Ltd., the owner of Yellow Diamond from Peak XV Partners, for 846.60 crore, according to the company’s BSE filing on Friday, September 27.

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
Published27 Sep 2024, 03:11 PM IST
Prataap Snacks Ltd announced the acquisition on Friday, September 27.
The company has entered a share purchase agreement with the promoters to acquire a 46.85 per cent stake in the company from Peak XV Partners Growth Investments I, Peak XV Partners Growth Investment Holdings II and Sequoia Capital GFIV Mauritius Investments, the three private equity promoters.

The company has entered a share purchase agreement with the promoters to acquire a 46.85 per cent stake in the company from Peak XV Partners Growth Investments I, Peak XV Partners Growth Investment Holdings II and Sequoia Capital GFIV Mauritius Investments, the three private equity promoters.

Also Read | HomeLane to buy Design Café, raises ₹225 cr from Hero Enterprise, WestBridge

Prataap Snacks Ltd shares were trading 0.14 per cent lower at 1,052.25 as of 02:34 pm on Friday, compared to 1,053.75 at the previous market close. The company announced the details of the acquisition during pre-market open hours on Friday.

According to a Bloomberg report, the stock gained 12 per cent, hitting its highest level in more than seven months after the development.

"The acquirer and PAC have entered into a share purchase agreement dated September 26, 2024, with the sellers, pursuant to which the acquirer has agreed to acquire from the sellers 1.02 crore equity shares of the target company for 746 per equity share for an aggregate consideration of 846.60 crore,” said the company in the exchange filing.

Also Read | OYO parent to acquire Motel 6, Studio 6 from Blackstone paying $525 million cash

Apart from this, the company has also announced an open offer to acquire a 26 per cent stake in the company from the market. The acquiring entities made an open offer for 62.98 lakh equity shares, representing a 26 per cent stake for 544 crore at a price of 864 per share, as per the filing.

What is Prataap Snacks

Prataap Snacks, an Indore-based snack maker, sells chips, nuts, and crisps under the Yellow Diamond brand. According to the news agency PTI, it operates 15 manufacturing facilities and partners with more than 5,200 super or sub-distributors, which helps it reach over 2.5 million touchpoints in India.

Also Read | Marketing tech agency Wondrlab acquires second influencer firm OPA

The acquisition comes at a time when competitors like Bikaji Foods International Ltd. and Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd. have gained more than 70 per cent as investors and are betting that the data on consumption and changes in lifestyle patterns will drive consumption for light meals in India, as per the Bloomberg report.

Indian snacks market is set to more than double in size to $10.6 billion by 2032 compared to nearly $5.1 billion in 2023, reported the agency citing IMARC, a market research firm.

First Published:27 Sep 2024, 03:11 PM IST
