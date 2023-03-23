Auto buyers may feel inflation pinch1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 11:38 PM IST
Vehicle prices across commercial, passenger, and two-wheeler segments are set to rise starting 1 April, as stricter BS-VI phase II emission rules kick in and automakers pass on the impact of input cost inflation
Vehicle prices across commercial, passenger, and two-wheeler segments are set to rise starting 1 April, as stricter BS-VI phase II emission rules kick in and automakers pass on the impact of input cost inflation.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×