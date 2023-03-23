Auto buyers may feel inflation pinch

“We see the holding power of brands is going away - customers no longer want to make a booking for a product which has a one-year waiting period. They will simply go to rivals and buy the product that’s available off-the-shelf. So, that is slowing down new bookings, which have long waiting periods. We may see this impact and high-interest rates playing out from Q2 onwards. For now, we still have 5,000 pending bookings, which will hold us in good stead in the immediate term," said Santosh Iyer, managing director and chief executive of Mercedes Benz India.