Auto companies aim for projects in defence sector as growth slows

Ashok Leyland is one of the largest suppliers of heavy vehicles to the military. In FY20, the company supplied 359 vehicles including bullet-proof vehicles, as well as kits for 8X8 trucks. It also entered the tracked vehicles—can be used in all terrains—business for supplying aggregates and components for T-72 and T-90 battle tanks, it said in its annual report. The company has already assigned its defence vertical as one of the core focus areas for growth in the midterm.