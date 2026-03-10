The US-Iran war is disrupting exports and production in India’s auto components industry, which has approached the government for financial support and assured access to energy sources such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and piped natural gas (PNG) used in manufacturing processes.
Iran war squeezes Indian auto parts exporters; industry turns to govt for help
SummaryIn a 9 March letter to the ministry of heavy industries (MHI), the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) highlighted a range of concerns, including export disruption, energy supply to factories, and delays in imports of critical raw materials.
