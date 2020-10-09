Auto cos explore options to put idle capacity to use

India’s passenger vehicle makers are exploring contract manufacturing among options to better utilize the idle capacities at their factories following more than two straight years of falling sales and predictions that a full recovery may take two-three years.

Automakers need to maintain at least 70% capacity utilization ratio to make profits. Last fiscal, prior to the virus outbreak, these companies utilized 60% or less than their total available capacities.

Hence, companies such as Skoda Volkswagen and Mahindra-Ford—which have a production partnership—have been exploring ways to boost capacity utilization.

Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp. has already decided to let Suzuki Motor Corp. produce vehicles in its second factory on the outskirts of Bengaluru to improve the utilization ratio. Toyota used to manufacture its Etios range of vehicles in the second plant, which did not find much traction in the domestic market.

“In the current investment climate, commissioning another plant is a huge task and involves a substantial investment. Contract manufacturing makes sense since most of the automakers in India have more than enough capacity which they cannot utilize on their own," said a senior executive with a carmaker, requesting anonymity. “The Indian market did not pick up as much as these players expected. For the short term, contract manufacturing works as new firms have the option of setting up a new plant once they cement their position."

Top component makers such as Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd are also planning to forge contract manufacturing deals with those looking to establish their production base in India. The Noida-based company is, meanwhile, planning to diversify into sectors like aerospace, defence, healthcare and information technology over the next five years to partly insulate its operations from the auto sector.

Mint, on 2 March, reported that Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M) and Ford India Pvt. Ltd are jointly in talks with two automakers for potential contract manufacturing deals to utilize their excess production capacities. New entrants or existing carmakers looking for a new production facility are actively exploring this option since initial investment is substantially lower compared to greenfield projects.

Puneet Gupta, associate director, IHS Markit, said contract manufacturing is a more viable option for car companies who are hesitant in investing large sums in building manufacturing capacities in India due to the volatile macroeconomic situation and the absence of a long-term roadmap for the auto industry.

Chinese companies such as Changan Automobile Co. Ltd and FAW Group Corp, who have been exploring a foray into India, have been contemplating a contract manufacturing pact to reduce their overall investments.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via