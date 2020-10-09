Auto cos explore options to put idle capacity to use

“In the current investment climate, commissioning another plant is a huge task and involves a substantial investment. Contract manufacturing makes sense since most of the automakers in India have more than enough capacity which they cannot utilize on their own," said a senior executive with a carmaker, requesting anonymity. “The Indian market did not pick up as much as these players expected. For the short term, contract manufacturing works as new firms have the option of setting up a new plant once they cement their position."