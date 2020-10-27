Auto cos wary of softening sales

“Whatever pent-up demand was there will be over by the festive season. In the urban market, people are expected to spend a bit of their bonuses during Diwali, but beyond that, the economy has to improve for vehicle sales to go up. Fundamentally, nothing has changed in our economy, and covid cases are rising. Small businesses are closing, which will impact rural demand," said Nikunj Sanghi, an automobile dealer and member of lobby group Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations.