Auto exporters hit subsidy roadblock

The first person cited above estimated the incentives in the first four months of the fiscal at a modest up to ₹40 crore, considering the strict lockdown in April and May which hurt production and exports. These claims are expected to grow substantially from August as the exporting companies raised production in line with the lifting of lockdowns in India and other countries. “Automakers have been requesting the government to release payments and allow them to register the claims for the coming months which can be paid later. Exporters in other sectors have also been impacted due to the non-receipt of payments and the cap introduced by DGFT," the person said.