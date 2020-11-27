Auto firms overcome covid, China hurdles

India’s leading automakers and their parts suppliers have managed to nearly overcome the supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic and deteriorating bilateral ties between New Delhi and Beijing, three industry executives said.

Parts supplies have recovered to almost 85-90% of pre-covid levels while imports of components from China and other countries have also returned to near-normal levels, barring a few items, the executives said.

India imposed stiff curbs on Chinese imports after a border clash in June between Indian and Chinese troops led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers. This severely hit automakers as spare parts imports were already under pressure since January because of covid, which originated in Wuhan, China.

Automakers’ move to shift sourcing of certain parts from China and increased local manufacturing have helped partly alleviate bottlenecks in supply-chain networks, the executives said.

After the sudden disruption in June and July, automakers raised output to record levels in October, indicating a smoother functioning of the vendor network and a revival of the industry’s just-in-time production model.

Vinnie Mehta, director-general of Automotive Component Manufacturers Association, said the functioning of the auto industry’s supply chain network saw a marked improvement in the last few months as both domestic production and import of parts, including those from China, are getting streamlined.

“Though the recently-introduced CAROTAR (rules of origin under trade agreements) and faceless clearance by customs have made imports cumbersome; however, the industry is trying to adapt to the situation. Production of vehicles, barring commercial vehicles, and components have reached pre-covid levels. The industry continues to urge the government to ensure there are no further disruptions for it to effectively continue production," he said.

Chinese parts are critical for Indian automakers as they began producing vehicles that meet the Bharat Stage VI emission norms implemented from 1 April 2020. Critical parts, mostly electronics and engine-related, have to be imported as Indian firms lack the capability to produce them. Chinese parts are also comparatively cheaper than those made in other regions like Europe.

A senior executive at an auto parts maker said the supply chain is functioning at 85-90% of pre-covid levels with the smooth import of parts being one of the major contributing factors.

“If we look at the record production in two- and four-wheelers in September and October, it’s not possible without supply chain functioning at the highest level. That includes imports from China and other countries. Also, Union ministers repeatedly assured the industry that imports will not be blocked under any circumstances," the executive said.

Most automakers have varying level of dependency on imported parts, especially from China. This disrupted output from January to July as authorities increased scrutiny of Chinese imports firstly due to the pandemic and later, the border stand-off.

Maruti, Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Co. boosted production to record levels before the festive season.

India’s passenger vehicle production surged 25.7% on a sequential basis in September to 315,827 units. Sales grew 7.9% sequentially in October to 340,891 units. In the two-wheeler segment, production rose 20.7% sequentially to 2.22 million units in September and 7.7% in October to 2.41 million.





