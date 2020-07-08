Several automakers are going ahead with their product introduction plans, hoping that they will be able to entice new customers with the latest products and customized finance schemes despite the prevailing weak market sentiment and slowing economy.

The local unit of Japan’s Honda Motor Co. is slated to introduce on 15 July the fifth-generation version of its mid-size sedan, City. MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd, a new entrant, is expected to start selling the Hector Plus six-seater sport-utility vehicle (SUV) later this month.

Last week, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the country’s second-largest automaker, introduced its Venue compact SUV with the so-called intelligent manual transmission.

“We believe it is the responsibility of every manufacturer to create excitement in the market to fuel customer demand which can be done by either introducing new products or new value added offerings for customers," said Rajesh Goel, senior vice-president and director, sales and marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd. “Apart from the new launches, we are focusing on customer-friendly financial schemes for current models and facilitating online bookings to address current challenges being faced by consumers," Goel said in response to emailed queries.

On 30 June, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, the largest two-wheeler maker, started dispatching to dealers its latest premium motorcycle, Xtreme 160R, in an effort to grow its portfolio of premium motorcycles to compete with rivals Bajaj Auto Ltd and TVS Motor Co. Ltd. Middle-weight premium motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield is also expected to launch models in the fiscal second half.

Puneet Gupta, associate director at IHS Markit, said unfortunately car makers do not have a choice but to launch models even when sentiments are low and the dealer channel is not fully charged up.

“Today the question is how long the car manufacturers will keep on waiting? Massive investments have gone into the development and even many consumers have been waiting for the next generation of models ," Gupta said.

Passenger vehicle sales in India will likely drop 22%-25% this fiscal, compared to a 10-15% decline expected in the first phase of the nationwide lockdown that was enforced on 25 March, rating agency Icra said. This is due to the repeated extension of lockdown measures and prevailing economic slowdown in the country.

Most automakers are yet to resolve supply-chain bottlenecks especially sourcing of parts in order to ramp up production closer to pre-covid-19 levels.

