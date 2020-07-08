Auto firms plan more rollouts amid concerns over slowing economy

“We believe it is the responsibility of every manufacturer to create excitement in the market to fuel customer demand which can be done by either introducing new products or new value added offerings for customers," said Rajesh Goel, senior vice-president and director, sales and marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd. “Apart from the new launches, we are focusing on customer-friendly financial schemes for current models and facilitating online bookings to address current challenges being faced by consumers," Goel said in response to emailed queries.