Auto makers upbeat on post Diwali sales

Automakers have continued to witness encouraging sales numbers even after Diwali. Vehicle makers witnessed a slight dip in bookings and retail sales after Navratri and Diwali, but the numbers are still better than expected, said auto sector executives, who had anticipated a double-digit fall in sales.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd saw bookings for cars increase 17-18% in the 14-day period after Diwali compared to the year ago. Bookings in the second half of November dropped by single digits from the first half, which included festive days.

The industry was expecting a larger fall in bookings and sales after the festive season, as there was a massive 30% contraction in retails in 2019 after the Bhai Dooj festival, said Shashank Srivastava, executive director, sales and marketing , Maruti Suzuki India.

“In the last two months urban demand has recovered well, but overall rural market has performed better than urban. Bookings are a good indicator for demand after the festival season and now we have to see how much of this post-festive momentum is because of the pent-up demand and how long this is going to continue. We need to watch this trend till the middle of December before making any predictions for the future," said Srivastava.

For Tata Motors, India’s third largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, sales have been much better than expected after the festive season. It has seen a surge in demand for its products, such as Tiago, a hatchback, Nexon, a compact SUV, and Altroz, a premium hatchback, after it resumed operations once the curbs to contain covid-19 were eased.

Booking rates this year have seen a moderate drop of around 10% from last year’s figures, which is less than the drop expected, as a result of the shift to personal mobility and because of the ongoing marriage season, said Shailesh Chandra, president, passenger vehicles business, Tata Motors.

