Auto parts makers see US, EU slowdown hurting exports2 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 12:40 AM IST
In the first half of FY23, North America and Europe together accounted for over 63% of the sector’s total exports.
In the first half of FY23, North America and Europe together accounted for over 63% of the sector’s total exports.
NEW DELHI : India’s auto component manufacturers expect export growth to be muted in the last quarter of the fiscal due to the recessionary environment in the US and the EU, while imports of auto parts, particularly electronic components, are expected to stay elevated as domestic demand rises.