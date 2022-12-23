Auto parts makers see US, EU slowdown hurting exports

In the first half of FY23, North America and Europe together accounted for over 63% of the sector’s total exports. A resurgence of covid-19 in China and Japan does not threaten major supply chain disruptions, although the industry remains cautious in its outlook. “The auto component’s industry’s performance in the first half of this fiscal was largely led by greater consumption in the domestic market as compared to exports. Exports grew 8.6% compared to the first six months of the last financial year, but the growth in imports was sharper at 17.2%. Coincidentally, both export and import figures match exactly at $10.1 billion from H1FY22. We were at a trade surplus, and now we are at a neutral level in H1 of this fiscal. Our imports increased due to an uptick in the domestic market. There has been a moderation in exports, because of the early recessionary trends we are witnessing," Vinnie Mehta, director general, Automotive Components’ Manufacturers’ Association (ACMA) said.