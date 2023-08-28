Auto sales August 2023: Expect decent retail sales growth across all segments; PV dispatches likely to rise 4-5% YoY3 min read 28 Aug 2023, 04:52 PM IST
While two-wheeler retail sales are expected to grow 4-5%, Passenger Vehicle (PV) retail sales are likely to jump 5-7% YoY, analysts said. Moreover, with freight demand likely to improve post-monsoon owing to the upcoming festive season, MHCV retail may grow 4-6% YoY.
The automobile sales in the month of August is expected to see decent growth across segments in the month of August 2023 as compared to the same period last year driven by improved demand.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message