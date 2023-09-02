Auto sales for August 2023: From Maruti to Mahindra and Mahindra. Here is how Indian auto majors performed1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 01:07 PM IST
Indian automakers see increased sales in passenger and commercial vehicles for August, with Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra and Mahindra leading the growth. Tata Motors, however, experienced a decline in sales. Two-wheeler makers TVS Motor Company and Eicher Motors also reported mixed results
Auto sales for August 2023: Ahead of the festive season, Indian automakers have posted an increase in passenger and commercial vehicle sales for August. In the passenger vehicles (PV) category, sales for Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra and Mahindra grew 16.4% and 26%, respectively, for the month compared to a year earlier.