Auto sales for August 2023: Ahead of the festive season, Indian automakers have posted an increase in passenger and commercial vehicle sales for August. In the passenger vehicles (PV) category, sales for Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra and Mahindra grew 16.4% and 26%, respectively, for the month compared to a year earlier.

Maruti Suzuki reported total sales of 165,402 units in August.

Mahindra Auto sells highest ever SUVs at 37,270 vehicles, a 26% growth

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.) announced that its overall auto sales for the month of August 2023 stood at 70,350 vehicles, a growth of 19%, including exports.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold its highest-ever SUVs of 37,270 vehicles in the month, in the domestic market, and overall, 38,164 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 23,613 units.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We are excited to witness another record month, as we clocked our highest-ever SUV domestic sales of 37,270 in a month with a growth of 26%. We also registered an overall growth of 19% for the month of August. While demand for our key SUV brands continue to be strong, we are keeping a close watch on the availability of semi-conductors and select parts, for sustained and smooth scaleup."

Tata Motors registered total sales of 78,010 units in August 2023

Tata Motors, however, posted a 3.5% decline in PV sales. Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for August 2023 stood at 78,010 vehicles, compared to 78,843 units during August 2022. Domestic sale of MH&ICV in August 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,306 units. Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in August 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,816 units.

Two-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company reported a 5% increase in sales, while Bajaj Auto registered a decline of 31%. Eicher Motors' total motorcycle sales grew 11%.

TVS Motor Company’s August 2023 sales registers growth of 4%

TVS Motor Company registered a sales growth of 4% increasing from 333,787 units in August 2022 to 345,848 units in August 2023.

ASHOK LEYLAND More Information

EICHER MOTORS More Information