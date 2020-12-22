Auto sales recovery surprises industry

Leading brokerages have trimmed their forecast of a decline in automobile sales this fiscal following the swift recovery witnessed since the lifting of the lockdown curbs.

Analysts of ICICI Securities have penciled in a volume decline of 15% for two-wheelers and passenger vehicle category from its previous forecast of over 20%, while the drop in commercial vehicle space is expected around 30% during the fiscal year.

Also Read | Dark underbelly of India Inc’s shop floors

“Manufacturing and distribution activities have been getting ramped up gradually since June 2020, in step with the rest of the economy. However, the impact of the pandemic on the supply chain continues to inhibit a complete return to production normalcy. Nevertheless, most automotive industry segments have reported successive improvement in offtake throughout June-November on the back of initial bounce provided by pent-up aspect, followed by preference for affordable personal mobility continued rural resilience," said Shashank Kanodia and Jasmin Desai of ICICI Securities.

The strict nationwide lockdown imposed in March to contain the pandemic led to a sudden halt in automobile production and sales in the country. Sales began to revive in line with the easing of the lockdowns and the recent festive season.

Companies such as Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd and Hero MotoCorp Ltd ramped up production to record levels, expecting strong demand in sales during the festive season. The festive season saw robust retails of passenger vehicles though two-wheelers lagged a bit.

At the fag end of the December quarter, sales especially of two-wheelers and passenger vehicles surpassed levels recorded last year due to the robust recovery in rural demand and increased preference for personal mobility to avoid the infection.

Factoring in faster recovery, healthy farm output after a favourable monsoon season, government’s timely efforts and stimulus package, Reliance Securities raised its FY21 volume estimates by 9-32% across segments excluding three-wheelers.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) had in April predicted sales to fall 25%-45% this financial year. Rajesh Menon, director general, Siam, said that in the June quarter, domestic sales stood at 1.5 million units, a 75% drop from the year earlier, and that the auto industry suffered revenue losses of more than ₹2,300 crore for every single day of the lockdown.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via