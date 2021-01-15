Auto sales steady but dealers wary of hurdles ahead

“If we look just at the third-quarter numbers, it will be quite misleading. In the nine months period to December, passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle sales were at a decadal low while the same for two-wheelers were at a seven-year low," Ayukawa said, adding that the recent steps by the government such as the production- linked incentive (PLI) scheme, and the prevailing low interest rates “will definitely help the industry going forward".