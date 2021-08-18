Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said the National Automobile Scrappage Policy will accelerate economic growth and boost employment generation in the country. Gadkari further said the launch of the vehicles scrappage policy is a win-win situation for both the Centre and states, as they will be earning up to ₹40,000 crore in goods and services tax (GST).

"The launch of the National Automobile Scrappage Policy by the prime minister was a 'historic decision'... It will accelerate economic growth and boost employment generation in the country," he said in a press conference.

Gadkari pointed out that the automobile sector provides direct and indirect employment to 75 lakh persons.

He said that in the near future, electric vehicles will be cheaper than petrol and diesel ones.

"I am going to launch electric tractors next month," Gadkari said.

The minister said the policy outlines key steps for facilitating setting up of necessary support infrastructure in the form of automated testing stations (ATS) and registered vehicle scrapping facilities (RVSF).

The minister said that ATS will be set up minimise manual testing of vehicles as per the road map.

"In the first phase, 75 stations will be set up; and later, it will be scaled to 450-500 stations," he said.

Currently, 26 ATS are sanctioned; out of which, seven are already functioning.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the National Automobile Scrappage Policy, saying it will help phase out unfit and polluting vehicles and also promote a circular economy.

