Auto supply chain hit as covid cases climb in hub Aurangabad

Rahul Dhoot, managing director, Dhoot Transmission Pvt. Ltd, a tier-1 supplier of wiring harness to Bajaj Auto among several other companies, said shuttering factories will create a supply-side shock for the auto industry. “Complete lockdown has a cascading impact on the supply chain. It affects the customers who are located outside of Aurangabad. We supply to 6-7 customers based elsewhere from our production units in Aurangabad. If we are not able to supply parts to them in time, then their assembly lines will come to a halt," Dhoot said. Dhoot Transmission has seven plants in Aurangabad, of the total 19 across India.