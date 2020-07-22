Auto vendors go vocal for local

“We have virtually no imports in our driveline business from China or anywhere. Chinese imports are largely in our electric motors business, where there is no availability of some parts such as magnets, some electronics and some other proprietary parts in India. These imports used to constitute 10-11% of our total material cost last year. This year, we have intensified our localization efforts and it now stands at 7% and our aim is to reduce it further to 2-3% in the next 3-4 months," Singh said.