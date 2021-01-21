Autodesk CIO wants to create ‘Netflix’ experience for employees

Autodesk CIO wants to create ‘Netflix’ experience for employees4 min read . 04:09 PM IST
Remote work spotlighted need to keep employees productive and efficient, says Prakash Kota
Autodesk Inc. plans to give its employees a Netflix-like experience when they go to the company’s internal website, unleashing data analytics and artificial intelligence to shape applications based on workers’ own app-using history, the chief information officer said.
The project, which includes building a digital assistant to remind employees of self-imposed training goals, is part of a continuing effort among companies to understand and improve the way workers use and interact with digital tools.
