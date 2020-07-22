Autodesk to acquire Bengaluru based Pype

Pype’s suite of software reduces manual entry and human error that can lead to rework, cost overruns and schedule delays on construction projects. Pype’s technology leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically analyze and extract critical construction data such as project plans and specifications to be used throughout the project lifecycle. By automating these traditional manual workflows and converting real-time data into actionable insights, construction teams have the power to increase collaboration and project efficiency. Pype largely caters to clients across US and Canada.