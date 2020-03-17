Automakers brace for sales washout in June quarter

NEW DELHI : India’s automobile industry is facing a double whammy due to the Covid-19 outbreak. While retail sales are set to plunge in the coming quarter owing to low consumer demand, input costs are rising sharply because of supply chain disruptions.

Footfalls at retail outlets halved in the last week alone as consumers tried to ensure social distancing to contain the disease, auto dealers said.

Already reeling from an economic slowdown, automakers were anyway bracing for a tough first quarter as a mandatory transition to stringent new BS-VI emission standards from 1 April meant an increase in vehicle prices. As such dealers were under pressure to liquidate their old stocks of vehicles before the new emission norms kicked in.

“January to March was close to double digit negative, while April to June, we are expecting to be close to flat and then we may hope to remain in single digit positive (in terms of sales)," said Tarun Garg, director, sales and marketing, Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

According to Kavan Mukhtyar, partner and leader, automotive, PwC India, the Indian automobile industry will face multiple headwinds in the first quarter of the coming fiscal year and the outbreak of Covid-19 and subsequent steps to contain it will adversely impact economic activity.

“Consequently, weak customer sentiment will impact vehicles sales over the next few months until the situation improves. Availability of components, especially electronics from China will continue to be an issue for production of BS-VI vehicles," said Mukhtyar, referring to supply of parts that has been disrupted due to the viral outbreak.

“Hence, Q1 FY21 is expected to be quite volatile for automakers. This will be further compounded by the slowdown in the economy and lack of credit due to the turmoil in the banking sector," he added.

Maruti Suzuki, and Mahindra and Mahindra dealers said the national capital region has already reported a 40-50% decline in the number of customers walking into showrooms over the past week, while retail sales have fallen 10% from an already low base.

According to Avik Chattopadhyay, founder, Expereal, as the total impact of the pandemic will only unravel over the next quarter, vehicle sales are not likely to recover and the April to June quarter is likely to be extremely challenging. “Customers who were waiting to buy a vehicle after the transition to BS-VI will also delay their purchases. Ever after the situation improves, for recovery in customer sentiment, for a big-ticket purchase like automobiles will take sometime," he added.

