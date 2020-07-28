Automakers hire semi-skilled workers to fill manpower gap

Stephen Sudhakar J., senior vice-president of people strategy and business support, Hyundai Motor India said, “To fulfil growing demand, we recently resumed our third shift and we need a skilled and highly driven team backing our operations from our facility in Sriperumbudur (near Chennai). In view of the same, we are currently in the process of recruiting manpower and will bring on board around 1,800 of them in the apprentice and trainee cadres."