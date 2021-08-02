“More than 90% of our dealerships and workshops are now operational across the country. We have seen significant increase in activity levels, enquiries and as a result, sales across our product portfolio. We sold 42983 vehicles overall and registered a growth of 91% in the Passenger Vehicles segment, over same period last year. While supply of semiconductors continues to be a global issue and we are doing everything to address it on priority, July has been an exciting month for us with two new product launches," said Veejay Nakra, chief executive officer, automotive division, M&M.