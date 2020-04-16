MUMBAI: The domestic auto industry may not be able to resume production activities immediately after the lockdown is lifted because the disrupted supply chains will take time to be restored.

Several top automakers have, therefore, given no indication of resuming operations even as several other sectors are busy preparing to restart activities anticipating easing of lockdown conditions in the coming weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended the nationwide lockdown to 3 May as India continued to report a sharp rise in cases despite prohibitory measures in place. The number of cases in the country has crossed the 12,000-mark, with death toll at 427.

The Union government has said there will be a conditional withdrawal of the lockdown, effective 20 April, in areas where the infection has either been contained or prevented.

The impact of the prolonged shutdown will be felt across segments such as vendor operations across the supply chain, opening up of the retail channels, visibility of market demand, among other things.

Leading manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (HMCL), Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI), Bajaj Auto Ltd and others have been monitoring the readiness of their component suppliers for resuming appropriate supplies, but there is no clarity when these companies would be able to restart production.

Mint has learnt that automakers such as Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd, FCA India Automobiles Pvt Ltd, Isuzu Motors India Pvt Ltd, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd, India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd, Harley-Davidson Motor Company India Pvt Ltd may take few more weeks after the lockdown is lifted to restart production.

In a letter dated 14 April, Chennai-based Renault Nissan informed its suppliers that the company plans to resume vehicle and powertrain production in June which will is at least a month after the lifting of lockdown. The company, however, plans to restart production of export components and after-sales parts in May.

“Subsequent to PM of India announcement, we are studying the hotspot districts to confirm the ramp up feasibility for all our suppliers," the company letter, reviewed by Mint, said.

In an email response, Yamaha said OEMs will take some time after the lockdown to start their operations.

“OEMs dependent on suppliers located in different states will have to follow respective notifications," said Sanjiv Paul, senior vice president, India Yamaha Motor.

Puneet Gupta, associate director at market research firm IHS Markit said that it would be a big challenge to roll out vehicles from factories, especially for the car manufacturers, with a small pie of the Indian market.“It is difficult to keep dealers, suppliers and other agencies engaged for small volumes. To minimise the losses, it will be a smart strategy for these (small) players to start only when they see demand in the market. This time even the parent companies may not be having sufficient resources as they would prioritise supporting their key markets first," he added.

With the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers pegging the daily loss of the sector at ₹2,300 crore, industry experts have warned that there may be no respite for auto makers even after April and May with sales volumes seen falling as much as 75% in Q1 FY21.