Automated online data transfer launched for capturing critical data of auto PLI investors

Under the newly launched system, the critical data would be transferred from the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system to PLI auto portal of the ministry. All approved applicants of the PLI Scheme have their own ERP system. ERP is a type of software that organizations use to manage business activities. The IT enabled system has been devised to enable smooth transfer of data from applicant’s existing ERP system to PLI auto portal of MHI in safe environment, said a statement from the ministry.