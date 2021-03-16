Automation Anywhere, Google Cloud partner to accelerate automation adoption

BENGALURU: Robotic process automation (RPA) firm Automation Anywhere and Google Cloud have signed a strategic, multi-year collaboration to accelerate intelligent automation adoption with enterprises across India and globally. Automation Anywhere on Google Cloud will be available beginning May 2021.

With this, Automation Anywhere’s Automation 360 platform will be available on Google Cloud, and the two companies will develop artificial intelligence (AI)- and RPA-powered solutions, bring RPA capabilities to multiple Google Cloud products, and closely align go-to-market teams to help global businesses scale RPA capabilities, the companies said in a joint statement.

“Intelligent Automation is the most critical component in the entire digital transformation process, especially as global enterprises acclimatize to the new reality of blended work model," said Milan Sheth, executive vice president-IMEA, Automation Anywhere. “Our partnership with Google Cloud will help enterprises strengthen their automation capabilities, reduce time spent on repetitive tasks and improve workforce productivity."

According to a new research from Automation Anywhere, more than half of all businesses plan to hike their investments in automation in the next year, with 67% opting to deploy RPA in the cloud in the next 12 months, driven in part by the need for remote work solutions amidst the global pandemic. Automation Anywhere has deployed more than 2.8 million bots to some of the world’s largest enterprises.

"We believe that by combining Automation Anywhere ’s capabilities with Google Cloud, migrating their overall platform onto our cloud, and jointly going to market, we can bring greater value and technology to customers, scale Automation Anywhere’s business, and deliver more value to customers with RPA capabilities integrated into Google Cloud," said Bikram Singh Bedi, managing director, Google Cloud India.

Automation Anywhere and Google Cloud will jointly develop solutions geared toward industry-specific use cases, with a focus on financial services, supply chains, healthcare and life sciences, telecommunications, retail, and the public sector.

Today, RPA has become an integral part of businesses’ digital transformation efforts as they look at automating various repetitive tasks both at the front and back offices.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via