Automation Anywhere, Google Cloud partner to accelerate automation adoption

According to a new research from Automation Anywhere, more than half of all businesses plan to hike their investments in automation in the next year, with 67% opting to deploy RPA in the cloud in the next 12 months, driven in part by the need for remote work solutions amidst the global pandemic. Automation Anywhere has deployed more than 2.8 million bots to some of the world’s largest enterprises.

