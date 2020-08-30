Automation critical in post pandemic world: Tata Communications' Srinivasan

NEW DELHI: Covid-19 has accelerated the digital journey for many organisations. Manual processes are giving way to automated solutions. Even though front-end automation will be a huge priority, many of the front-end processes will not work without a significant automation in the back-end. That is where careful planning will be required both on part of organisations that are automating as well as the service providers.

In a Q&A with Mint, Srinivasan CR, chief digital officer, Tata Communications, elaborates on why automation is critical in the new normal and how organisations can overcome the financial challenges.

Q. How is covid-19 accelerating the adoption of automation in India?

Covid-19 has made people rethink roles and responsibilities as some of them when delivered from home may not be as effective. There are roles in many companies where people are looking at screen to monitor transactions or network systems. Some of these roles need to be re-evaluated and that is triggering a shift to automation of these processes. Companies are asking themselves whether they need a person for the work that is being done from home. Whether they can automate them to be more effective and use the person for a higher function than what they are doing. That is happening in many companies.

Q. Which sectors will be first to rush to automate their operations and why?

Covid-19 has fundamentally opened up the concept of being remote and still being able to interface and function efficiently. This should have happened much earlier as the technology to support it has existed for long now. Automation will see higher adoption more by banks, insurance and financing companies where agents interface with customers a lot. We are going to see it a more in education and training where crowded classrooms used to be the norm. In healthcare also there is a possibility as there is risk associated with face-to-face interaction. Several customer service functions which operate through call centres that are a lot denser in terms of person per square foot will go remote as well.

Q. What had helped businesses deal with disruption brought on by covid-19, and going forward how important will be the role of automation in preparing organisations for any future exigencies?

Whatever we did in the past 15-20 years in terms of expansion of telecom networks, mobile networks, making data affordable and adoption of conferencing and collaboration solutions has become the base for whatever economic activity we are seeing today. Whatever additional we do is driven by covid-19 requirements and the post pandemic thought process that will follow in terms of automation and efficiency will improve the position of all organisations for future exigencies.

Q. Don’t you think the financial challenges that many organisations are facing due to covid-19 will hinder their spending capacity on automation? What should be the strategy for them?

Some part of digital transformation will slow down as there is going to be a lot more re-allocation of capital. From what I see, companies will re-prioritise and put a lot more money in automation that is front-end facing including experience programs. They will see how they can become better prepared to address customer requirements as no one knows how long the pandemic will continue. As we speak, many organisations are accelerating the programs around digitisation with largely customer facing interaction. In addition to front end automation, cyber security spending is also going to increase.

Q. How can service providers help organisations?

Flexibility in commercial contracting will also increase. Service providers would not want to slow down the digital transformation process and will have to give clients more flexibility to engage so they can afford front end transformation as well as back end transformation which is required to enable the former.

