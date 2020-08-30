Automation critical in post pandemic world: Tata Communications' Srinivasan

Covid-19 has made people rethink roles and responsibilities as some of them when delivered from home may not be as effective. There are roles in many companies where people are looking at screen to monitor transactions or network systems. Some of these roles need to be re-evaluated and that is triggering a shift to automation of these processes. Companies are asking themselves whether they need a person for the work that is being done from home. Whether they can automate them to be more effective and use the person for a higher function than what they are doing. That is happening in many companies.