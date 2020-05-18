Automation spikes as virus keeps staff home

Companies are increasingly using automation to manage their supply chain and production functions to overcome difficulties on human intervention and supervision because of the prolonged lockdown.

Routine jobs that require fewer human skills are already witnessing a takeover by machines, with artificial intelligence (AI), industrial robots, service robots and robotic process automation playing an increasingly active role, according to industry experts.

Industrial automation service providers, such as ABB and Honeywell, said the demand for remote monitoring services has increased from Indian firms since the lockdown began on 25 March as they seek to avoid any risk of machinery failing in the absence of human supervision.

“Our monitoring systems continuously collect data to set warning limits and troubleshoot potential problems. In times such as these, remote assistance services and condition monitoring measures play an important role in making informed decisions and ensuring uninterrupted services," said Sanjeev Arora, president, motion business, ABB India.

Many companies have been forced to speed up pending automation of processes amid a scarcity of human resources. Honeywell has used AI and machine learning to create new learning models that help device operators make better and accurate decisions.

On an immediate basis, Indian businesses are likely to migrate to simpler solutions such as chatbots and back-end processing automation solutions, industry experts said.

