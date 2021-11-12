Droom Technology, a technology startup focussed on selling cars and bikes, has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise ₹3,000 crore through an initial share-sale.

The initial public offering (IPO) comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹2,000 crore and an offer for sale to the tune of ₹1,000 crore by promoter Droom Pte Ltd, as per the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Promoters Sandeep Aggarwal and Droom Pte Ltd will reportedly hold 100% stake in the firm.

The firm, which began operations in 2014, may consider a private placement of equity shares aggregating ₹400 crore. If the pre-IPO placement is undertaken, the fresh issue size will be reduced.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilized to fund organic as well as inorganic growth initiatives and general corporate purposes.

Droom, which competes with startups such as CarDekho, Cars24, Spinny and CarTrade, in July, announced that it is raising up to $ 200 million (more than ₹1,487 crore) in multiple tranches and has already raised a significant chunk of the amount.

New investors, including 57 Stars and Seven Train Ventures, took part in the round, along with some existing investors.

It has previously raised about $125 million in funding from investors including Lightbox, Beenext, Digital Garage, Integrated Asset Management, Toyota Tsusho Corporation and others.

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, Edelweiss Financial Services, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited are the book running lead managers to the issue.

While the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic initially impacted sales of online platforms such as Droom, it made a sharp rebound since the end of last year as fears of infection spurred demand for personal mobility.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.