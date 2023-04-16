Automobile sector to report robust earnings growth across segments in Q42 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 09:58 PM IST
The top picks are Tata Motors, M&M, TVS Motors in OEMS by ICICI Securities
The automobile sector is expected to report robust earnings in the March quarter, with more than 20 per cent volume growth in 4Ws and reversion in raw material costs would be the key triggers for the impressive sectoral earnings growth, according to analysts.
