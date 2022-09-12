Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  Avaada Energy bags 300 mw solar project from MSEDCL

Avaada Energy bags 300 mw solar project from MSEDCL

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company aims to procure power from 500 MW of grid-connected inter or intrastate solar projects (phase-VIII) on a long-term basis. (File Photo: Bloomberg)
1 min read . 12:59 PM ISTSaurav Anand

By winning the MSEDCL auctions for a total of 325 MW-AC capacity, Avaada is well on its way to achieve our targeted renewable energy capacity of 5 GW by the end of FY 2022-23 and 11 GW by the end of 2025

New Delhi: Avaada Group, an integrated energy firm, has won a 300 MW solar project at a tariff of 2.83 per kWh from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL), the company said in a statement.

Avaada Group has been declared one of the winners in an auction conducted by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) to procure power from 500 MW of grid-connected inter or intrastate solar projects (phase-VIII) on a long-term basis, it said.

According to the tender, the projects can be set up anywhere in India and are required to supply power to MSEDCL at the state grid in case projects are set up in Maharashtra (intra-state projects) and Western Region (WR) periphery, the company statement said.

“We are immensely proud of associating ourselves with Maharashtra’s government’s sustained push for renewable energy. We consider this a victory not only for us at Avaada, but for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a green India too," said Vineet Mittal, Chairman, Avaada.

“By winning the MSEDCL auctions for a total of 325 MW-AC capacity, we are well on our way to achieve our targeted renewable energy capacity of 5 GW by the end of FY 2022-23 and 11 GW by the end of 2025," he added.

In August also, MSEDCL had conducted an auction to purchase power from 500 MW of grid connected solar projects (Phase VII). Then too, Avaada Energy had secured a capacity of 25 MW at a tariff of 2.91 per kWh, the company statement reads.

“Both the projects have a commissioning timeline of 18 months from the date of signing of the power purchase agreement and are required to achieve financial closure within 12 months," it stated.

Avaada Group’s flagship company Avaada Energy is a renewable energy independent power producer.

