Avaada Energy bags 421 MW solar project for Damodar Valley Corp

Vineet Mittal, chairman of Avaada Group, said, “India is one of the fastest-growing markets for renewable energy globally. With ambitious targets and commitments to a green future, we are confident that massive opportunities will unlock. At Avaada, we endeavour to contribute to clean energy development and ensure a sustainable future for posterity. We consider this a victory for us at Avaada Group and for stakeholders‘ vision for a green & sustainable world."