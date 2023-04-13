Home / Companies / News /  Avaada Energy wins 560MW solar project in Maharashtra
Back

New Delhi: Avaada Energy on Thursday said it has won a 560 megawatt (MW) of solar power project bid to supply solar power to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company.

“The project was awarded through competitive bidding, followed by an e-reverse auction in which the company emerged as the winner with a quoted tariff of 2.88 per unit," the company said in a statement.

As per bid terms, power purchase agreement (PPA) will be signed between two entities for 25 years, and the project will be commissioned within 18 months.

“Maharashtra is Avaada’s Karmabhumi and we have a long association with the state. The state has always been at forefront of Avaada’s journey in the power sector. Undoubtedly, it is growing abreast in the green energy sector, and I am certain that its ambitious targets and commitments to a green future will unlock massive opportunities for industry leaders. We view this as a significant achievement in our drive to transform the world that is eco-friendly and sustainable," said Vineet Mittal, chairman, Avaada Group.

The plant is expected to generate about 951 million units which would help reduce 8,85,563 tonne of carbon equivalent emissions annually. It can power about 700,000 households with green energy, it said.

Avaada Energy is an arm of the Avaada Group, which is an integrated energy enterprise with business interests across the energy transition value chain.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout