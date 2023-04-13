New Delhi: Avaada Energy on Thursday said it has won a 560 megawatt (MW) of solar power project bid to supply solar power to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company.

“The project was awarded through competitive bidding, followed by an e-reverse auction in which the company emerged as the winner with a quoted tariff of ₹2.88 per unit," the company said in a statement.

As per bid terms, power purchase agreement (PPA) will be signed between two entities for 25 years, and the project will be commissioned within 18 months.

“Maharashtra is Avaada’s Karmabhumi and we have a long association with the state. The state has always been at forefront of Avaada’s journey in the power sector. Undoubtedly, it is growing abreast in the green energy sector, and I am certain that its ambitious targets and commitments to a green future will unlock massive opportunities for industry leaders. We view this as a significant achievement in our drive to transform the world that is eco-friendly and sustainable," said Vineet Mittal, chairman, Avaada Group.

The plant is expected to generate about 951 million units which would help reduce 8,85,563 tonne of carbon equivalent emissions annually. It can power about 700,000 households with green energy, it said.

Avaada Energy is an arm of the Avaada Group, which is an integrated energy enterprise with business interests across the energy transition value chain.