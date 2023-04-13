Avaada Energy wins 560MW solar project in Maharashtra1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 05:28 PM IST
The project was awarded through competitive bidding, followed by an e-reverse auction in which the company emerged as the winner with a quoted tariff of ₹2.88 per unit
New Delhi: Avaada Energy on Thursday said it has won a 560 megawatt (MW) of solar power project bid to supply solar power to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company.
