Avaada Energy wins 560MW solar project in Maharashtra

“Maharashtra is Avaada’s Karmabhumi and we have a long association with the state. The state has always been at forefront of Avaada’s journey in the power sector. Undoubtedly, it is growing abreast in the green energy sector, and I am certain that its ambitious targets and commitments to a green future will unlock massive opportunities for industry leaders. We view this as a significant achievement in our drive to transform the world that is eco-friendly and sustainable," said Vineet Mittal, chairman, Avaada Group.