Avaada Energy wins 300 MW solar project from Mahadiscom2 min read . Updated: 11 Sep 2022, 06:29 PM IST
- Mahadiscom held an auction to procure power from 500 MW of grid-connected inter or intrastate solar projects (Phase-VIII) on a long-term basis.
Avaada Energy wins a 300 MW solar project at a tariff of ₹2.83 per kWh from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) on Sunday. The company bagged the order after participating in an auction conducted by MSEDCL.