Avaada Energy wins 300 MW solar project from Mahadiscom

Within five years, it has developed an impressive portfolio, and the firm plans to reach 11 GW by 2025 and 30 GW by 2030. Avaada Group’s solar manufacturing business comprises a state-of-the-art facility with an annual production capacity of 5 GW for cells and modules. The capacities are expected to get operational by early next year. By 2030, the group plans to scale up to 10 GW along with backward integration into polysilicon, ingots, and wafers.