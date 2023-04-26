Avaada taps Brookfield for $1 bn1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 10:40 PM IST
Brookfield Renewable, through its Brookfield Global Transition Fund (BGTF), will be investing up to $1 billion in Avaada Ventures Pvt. Ltd, according to a company statement.
NEW DELHI : Avaada Group said on Wednesday it has raised $1.07 billion from Brookfield to fund its green hydrogen and green ammonia ventures in the country as a part of its ongoing $1.3 billion fundraising plan.
