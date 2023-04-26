Avaada taps Brookfield for $1 bn

Recently, Avaada Energy, an arm of Avaada Group secured a 200 MW (DC) solar power project from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) at a record-low tariff of Rs. 2.75 ($0.033) per kWh. The project was awarded through competitive bidding, followed by an e-Reverse auction held by GUVNL. As per bid terms, PPA will be signed between two entities for 25 years, and the project will be commissioned within 18 months. The plant will produce 370 million units of electricity per year, leading to a reduction of around 3,44,470 tons of CO2 equivalent emissions annually. This solar project has the potential to provide green energy to power 2.5 lakh households.

