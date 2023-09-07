Avaada to set up green hydrogen plant at Tata's Gopalpur Industrial Park

New Delhi: Renewable energy company Avaada Group on Thursday announced setting up a green hydrogen and ammonia manufacturing unit at Gopalpur Industrial Park of Tata Steel SEZ Ltd in Odisha. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The announcement follows Avaada's signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Ltd (TSSEZL).

Earlier, TSSEZL had signed an MoU with ACME Clean Energy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The MoU is a crucial milestone in our journey towards the fruition of our green ammonia venture," said Vineet Mittal, chairman, Avaada Group.

The project is slated to generate around 1,600 direct and 4,000 indirect job opportunities, a company statement said, and will aim to curtail annual carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 2 million tonne.

The green hydrogen space in the country has gained momentum after the government rolled out the national green hydrogen mission earlier this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The renewable energy group has set ambitious targets to achieve 11GW of operational projects by 2026 and 30GW by 2030.

It has an operational renewable energy capacity of 4GW, and 3GW under construction. Apart from investing in solar and wind energy projects and green hydrogen projects, the company has ventured into solar module manufacturing, as well as manufacturing of electrolyzers.

Mint recently reported that the company is set to expand its workforce by nearly 3,000 employees in the next two years. At present, Avaada employs nearly 700 people. The expansion is aligned with its increasing activities in solar module manufacturing as well as green hydrogen operations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}