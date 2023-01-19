Avanse Financial Services raises primary capital of ₹800 crore from Kedaara Capital1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 01:24 PM IST
Avanse Financial said it will use the funds to expand its presence and outreach to a larger number of Indian students
Education-focused non-banking lender Avanse Financial Services Ltd on Thursday announced an investment of ₹800 crore from homegrown private equity (PE) firm Kedaara Capital to fuel its growth plans.