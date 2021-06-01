MUMBAI: Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies, the alternate asset management arm of Avendus Capital, on Tuesday said it has appointed a new team led by Rishi Kohli for the integration of quant, alpha creation, risk management, and portfolio construction within the firm’s long short strategies.

Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies is part of the Avendus Group, and has assets under management (AUM) worth around $800 million under long short strategies. It is one of the largest hedge fund managers in India.

Kohli has joined as managing director and chief investment officer – Quant Strategies. Prior to Avendus, Kohli was the CEO and CIO of ProAlpha Capital, the India arm of Monsoon Capital, for more than 13 years where he was responsible for the overall management of the firm’s public equities investment strategies.

He will be joined by his team members from ProAlpha Capital – Mehul Patel and Gaurik Shah as fund managers and Viral Mehta as senior trader.

“Avendus Alternate Strategies is already one of the largest hedge fund managers in India, and we consider this as a great privilege and opportunity. Our focus will be on creating differentiated strategies with strong risk-adjusted returns for the Indian markets using our quant expertise and extensive experience in the space," said Kohli.

“We are delighted to expand our team. Rishi and the team’s breadth of expertise in capital markets, their outstanding quantitative research techniques, and their long-standing association with each other will further strengthen the firm’s onshore and offshore capabilities amid the growing appetite for long short assets among investors," said Andrew Holland, CEO and Vaibhav Sanghavi, Co-CEO of Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies.

