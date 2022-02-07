Mumbai: Financial services firm Avendus has appointed Gaurav Sood to lead its foray into equity capital markets, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Sood is a specialist in Indian capital markets and has executed key marquee transactions during his career spanning 18 years, the statement said. He has overseen some of India’s largest and differentiated IPOs, marquee secondary market blocks, OFS (offer for sale) transactions, QIPs (qualified institutional placement) and follow-ons. He was co-head of the ECM business at ICICI Securities prior to joining Avendus, and has also worked with institutions like Kotak Securities, ICICI Bank and Morgan Stanley.

“In continuation of our ambition to build a strong leadership team for our new Public Markets business, I am delighted to welcome Gaurav to the Avendus family and thrilled that a person of his calibre will lead this mission for us. Under Gaurav’s dynamic leadership, I am confident we will be able to build a market-leading ECM practice," said Gaurav Deepak, Co-founder and CEO, Avendus Capital.

Last week, Avendus said that it plans to expand its offerings to include institutional equities and capital markets. It has executed an agreement with Spark Capital to acquire its institutional equities business, subject to all the necessary regulatory approvals. Spark’s institutional equities franchise is an 80-member team, catering to over 400 institutional clients over the last 15 years.

