Avendus eyes final close of its second structured credit fund at 1,000 crore

The Avendus Structured Credit platform has seen over 60 transactions in the last five years. The mid-to-high yield performing fund offers solutions to firms and promoters with high quality differentiated businesses, including growth financing, acquisition financing, capex financing, and bridge-to-next round of equity financing and for initial public offerings. “It expands the entire capital structure spectrum allowing customized capital for the type of investment. It is a sector-agnostic fund. However, some sectors where we have many deals include pharma and healthcare, IT services, specialty chemicals, manufacturing and B2B services. Sectors where we are not active are real estate, and infrastructure," said Dhedhi. Avendus exited all the nine investments from its first fund, Avendus Structured Credit Fund I, at a gross internal rate of return of around 18%.